 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The White House Is Partnering With Dating Apps To Get Horny People Vaccinated

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

The White House Is Partnering With Dating Apps To Get Horny People Vaccinated

Dust off your dating apps. It's time to swipe.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 21, 2021, at 1:05 p.m. ET

The Tinder app has pop-up windows so you can add a &quot;Vaccines Save Lives&quot; sticker to your profile and find where in your zip code to get vaccinated
The White House

Tinder's vaccine features

In a national effort to get through to horny but vaccine-hesitant Americans, the White House announced Friday that it is joining forces with dating apps to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccines so that they can go forth and fuck freely this summer.

Vaccinated users on Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, and Badoo will have access to some premium features for free. OkCupid, Chispa, BLK, and Match are giving out a free "Boost" to those who've been vaccinated so that their profiles are more likely to be seen first. Plenty of Fish is also offering free credits to vaccinated members for its livestreaming feature.

The dating apps will add badges or stickers that users can include on their profile to indicate that they've been vaccinated, as well as filters so that you only swipe on fellow vaccinated people. There will also be in-app links to find your closest vaccination site.

"People who display their vaccination status are 14% more likely to get a match," White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said at a press conference, citing research from OkCupid. "We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive."

The new features are expected to launch on the apps in the next few weeks.

Two people on a date sit on a picnic blanket in a park
Professional Studio / Getty Images

More than 38% of people in the US are now fully vaccinated, and the White House is aiming for 70% of the population to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

With some help from dating apps and the CDC's recent announcement that inoculated strangers can start making out with each other again, you can let your vaccinated girl summer begin!!!

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT