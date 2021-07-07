Darnella Frazier, The Teen Who Filmed George Floyd's Killing, Said Her Uncle Was Killed By Police In A Car Chase

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed Minneapolis police officers killing George Floyd last year, said that her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, was killed early Tuesday after Minneapolis police in pursuit of a car crashed into his vehicle.

A Minneapolis police officer was chasing a carjacked vehicle involved in several robberies at around 12:30 a.m. when the officer crashed into another car, MPD spokesperson John Elder said.

The driver and the police officer were both transported to the hospital, and the driver died shortly after. The officer sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, Elder said.

The suspect remained at large on Wednesday.

Frazier, whose video of George Floyd's death sparked a national reckoning on race and police brutality, posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening that the driver killed in that crash was her uncle.



"MINNEAPOLIS police Killed my uncle. MY uncle... Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police! I asked my mom several times 'he died??'" she wrote. "Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss...today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness."

Cheryl Frazier, Leneal's sister, told BuzzFeed News that her brother had been on his way home when the crash happened.



"The only thing that we know is that he was going home and the police was chasing someone else, and he ended up getting hit by the police," she said.