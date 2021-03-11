 Skip To Content
Tell Us Your COVID-19 Vaccine Stories

More than 95 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. We want to hear about your experience.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 11, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. ET

A young child looks at a needle going into the arm of an adult woman, administered by a person wearing medical gloves
Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

A 3-year-old watches as her grandparents are vaccinated at a clinic run by MLK Community Healthcare on March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles.

More than 95 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the US so far, and the Biden administration has promised enough supply for every adult in the country by the end of May.

After living through one year of a pandemic that has killed more than half a million Americans, people are racing to get vaccinated and hoping to regain some semblance of normalcy sooner rather than later.

However, because there is no one nationwide distribution system, the vaccine rollout in each state has been different. That means people all over the country have had vastly different vaccination experiences depending on their location, employment situation, age, health, and, often, plain luck.

