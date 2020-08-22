A Coronavirus Outbreak Linked To A Wedding Has Led To One Dead And Dozens More Infected

A coronavirus outbreak linked to a wedding in Maine has led to one death and 52 COVID-19 cases, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 65 people attended a wedding reception at Big Moose Inn in Millinocket on Aug. 7, the Maine CDC said, flouting the state's 50-person limit on indoor gatherings.

Officials initially identified 24 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after the wedding, 18 of whom were attendees, and six who had come into contact with guests.

The number of positive cases linked to the wedding has since increased, and the person who died Friday was one of the patients who did not attend the wedding, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Millinocket Regional Hospital, which has been treating some patients associated with the wedding outbreak, announced the patient's death in a statement Friday.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family as they cope with this difficult loss," the hospital's CEO Robert Peterson said.

Others who tested positive following the wedding range from ages 4-98, Bangor Daily News reported. Investigators have now identified secondary and tertiary transmissions, meaning the virus has spread to those who came into contact with wedding guests, and those who came into contact with others who had contact with wedding guests.



Maine has recorded 4,318 coronavirus cases to date and 130 deaths.