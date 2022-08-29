Colin Kaepernick And His Girlfriend Nessa Diab Announced The Birth Of Their First Child

Colin Kaepernick and his longtime partner Nessa Diab announced that they have welcomed their first child together in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday.

"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family," Diab wrote, adding that she "thought long and hard" about sharing their news.

"Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey," she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the couple holding their newborn on a hospital bed.

Diab, a Hot 97 host, former Girl Code star, and women's rights advocate, was first romantically linked with Kaepernick in 2015. The couple made it official when they stepped out together at a charity event on Valentine's Day in 2016, according to TMZ.

In her Instagram post on Sunday, Diab reflected on how her life is already different as a new mom.

"My conversations and life experiences have already changed," she wrote. "And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew."