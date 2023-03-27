A Kentucky Couple Was Married By The Real-Life Cocaine Bear And It Hurts To See Other People Live Out Your Dreams

Cocaine Bear is having an incredibly busy year, which is surprising considering nearly four decades ago he died from ingesting too much cocaine that fell from the sky.

The stuffed black bear, who has been on display at the Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington since 2015, recently had his tragic death dramatized in a movie directed by Elizabeth Banks and was spoofed at the Oscars. Now, with his new fame, the bear has taken to officiating a wedding, his first, on Monday afternoon.

Flanked by flowers perched on makeshift Greek columns, with a large movie poster advertising Cocaine Bear on its left, the bear swapped his cowboy hat for a top hat to preside over the wedding of Armando Elizondo and Alexandra Venturino, a Pikeville couple.

Kentucky law requires marriages to be presided over by a human, and the couple was later lawfully wedded by Griffin VanMeter, the co-owner of the store, the store's spokesperson, Anne Livengood, said.

"Just to make sure it's actually binding," Livengood told BuzzFeed News.