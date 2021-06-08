Chris Harrison Is Officially Out As Host Of The "Bachelor" Franchise

Chris Harrison is permanently stepping down as longtime host of the Bachelor franchise, the show said Tuesday.

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment announced Harrison's departure in a statement following a Deadline report that he was leaving after taking an eight-figure payout and agreeing to keep silent on the franchise's "dirty laundry."

"We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey," the statement said, without addressing the details of his exit deal.

A spokesperson declined to comment further.

His departure marks the end of nearly two decades as host and comes just a day after the premiere of the new Bachelorette season, which is cohosted by two former women leads.

Harrison also posted on Instagram on Tuesday, saying, "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together."