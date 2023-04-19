Two Cheerleaders Were Allegedly Shot By A Man In Texas After One Of Them Mistook His Car For Her Own

Two young women were shot after one of them accidentally entered the wrong car in a parking lot in Texas on Monday night.

Four members of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company, a cheerleading team in Oak Ridge North, were at an H-E-B grocery store parking lot in Elgin when one of them accidentally got into what she thought was her car, Lynne Shearer, the owner of the gym, told BuzzFeed News. The girl, Heather Roth, realized her mistake when she saw a man sitting in the passenger seat, and she went back to her friend's car and rolled down her window to apologize to the man. The man then pulled a gun out and started shooting at the car, Shearer said.

The girls panicked and drove away, but a bullet grazed Roth, and another girl, Payton Washington, was struck twice — once in the leg and once in the back, according to Shearer. A probable cause affidavit obtained by BuzzFeed News said all four of the girls were in the car when the man shot at it.

"They sped off down the road trying to get away from the guy because they didn't know if he was following them," Shearer said. "And then they pulled over when they realized that Payton was hurt, and she started throwing up blood and so they immediately called 911."

Roth was treated at the scene and released, and Washington, who is 18, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Elgin police said on Tuesday morning.