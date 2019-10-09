 Skip To Content
Millions Of Americans Could Lose Power For Days In An Effort To Prevent Wildfires

The utility company did not definitively say how long the shutdown would last.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Last updated on October 9, 2019, at 2:54 p.m. ET

Posted on October 9, 2019, at 1:46 p.m. ET

Noah Berger / AP

Armando Espinoza delivers paper products to a café in downtown Sonoma, California, where power is turned off, on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

About 2.4 million California residents are expected to go up to a week without electricity, as Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) shuts down power to 800,000 homes and businesses in parts of the state to prevent its faulty power lines from starting wildfires.

The power shutdown was scheduled to take place in phases, which began at midnight on Wednesday.

PG&E said in a statement that the decision to cut off electricity was "based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk."

Noah Berger / AP

CVS Pharmacy shift supervisor James Quinn throws out ice cream from darkened freezers as downtown Sonoma remains without power on Wednesday.

Though the utility company did not definitively say how long the power shutdown will last, it is expecting this forecast to last through Thursday.

The company had informed residents to stock up on supplies and prepare for medical needs.

Noah Berger / AP

Lit by battery-powered lights, a worker awaits customers at Basque Boulangerie Café in downtown Sonoma.

California residents scrambled to get supplies on Tuesday evening, emptying out shelves in grocery stores and filling up their cars with gas.

My town is currently having a #poweroutage as much of California seems to be and there's one store that apparently has a generator so in the middle of town surrounded by businesses covered in darkness is this lone donut shop appearing like a beacon of hope...
Patrick @ItsPat_SB

My town is currently having a #poweroutage as much of California seems to be and there's one store that apparently has a generator so in the middle of town surrounded by businesses covered in darkness is this lone donut shop appearing like a beacon of hope...

Y’all greedy for this water. #powershutoff #BayArea
Sergio Montero @youngserg221

Y’all greedy for this water. #powershutoff #BayArea

The state of the water supply at my local grocery store. Luckily I was able to grab a few individual bottles. #pgeshutoff
Failstream @thefailstream

The state of the water supply at my local grocery store. Luckily I was able to grab a few individual bottles. #pgeshutoff

We are ready for #pgeshutoff #water and #Flashlight s!
LivingVicariously @CamillezLens

We are ready for #pgeshutoff #water and #Flashlight s!

20 mins later..... #pgeshutoff
nini @thuxurygoods

20 mins later..... #pgeshutoff

A state agency concluded earlier this year that power lines belonging to and operated by PG&E had caused the Camp Fire, the deadly 2018 wildfire that killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses in Butte County.

The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's history.

CORRECTION

The PG&E power shutdown will affect an estimated 2.4 million people. A previous version of this article misstated that number.

