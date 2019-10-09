Millions Of Americans Could Lose Power For Days In An Effort To Prevent Wildfires
The utility company did not definitively say how long the shutdown would last.
About 2.4 million California residents are expected to go up to a week without electricity, as Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) shuts down power to 800,000 homes and businesses in parts of the state to prevent its faulty power lines from starting wildfires.
The power shutdown was scheduled to take place in phases, which began at midnight on Wednesday.
PG&E said in a statement that the decision to cut off electricity was "based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk."
Though the utility company did not definitively say how long the power shutdown will last, it is expecting this forecast to last through Thursday.
The company had informed residents to stock up on supplies and prepare for medical needs.
California residents scrambled to get supplies on Tuesday evening, emptying out shelves in grocery stores and filling up their cars with gas.
A state agency concluded earlier this year that power lines belonging to and operated by PG&E had caused the Camp Fire, the deadly 2018 wildfire that killed 85 people and destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses in Butte County.
The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's history.
CORRECTION
The PG&E power shutdown will affect an estimated 2.4 million people. A previous version of this article misstated that number.
