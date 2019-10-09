Millions Of Americans Could Lose Power For Days In An Effort To Prevent Wildfires

Armando Espinoza delivers paper products to a café in downtown Sonoma, California, where power is turned off, on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

About 2.4 million California residents are expected to go up to a week without electricity, as Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) shuts down power to 800,000 homes and businesses in parts of the state to prevent its faulty power lines from starting wildfires.

The power shutdown was scheduled to take place in phases, which began at midnight on Wednesday.

PG&E said in a statement that the decision to cut off electricity was "based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk."