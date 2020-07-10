A Man Took His 15-Year-Old On A Road Trip But Was Killed By A Stranger When They Asked For Directions

Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a doctor who had asked him for directions during a trip in California with his teenage son.

Ari Gershman went on a camping trip in Tahoe National Forest with his 15-year-old son, Jack, on July 3, when they got lost driving down a dirt road. When Gershman, 45, stopped to ask a man for directions, the man pulled out a gun and shot at the both of them, killing Gershman, Jack told CBS News.

The terrified teenager ran from the car into the woods, where he stayed for 30 hours, drinking water from a stream to survive until authorities finally found him.

He had called 911 on his cellphone, prompting a "massive law enforcement response" from several agencies in the area, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

When Jack managed to reach his mom on the phone, his battery was already running out.

His mom, Paige Gershman, said she thought her son was sending her photos from their trip when she received texts from him that day.



"I said, 'Where's Dad?' And he's like, 'He's been shot.' And I said, 'What do you — what do you even mean?'" she told CBS News.