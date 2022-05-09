Bowen Turner, Who Got Probation After Being Accused Of Rape By Three Teens, Was Arrested Again
His arrest for public disorderly conduct is likely in violation of his probation.
Bowen Turner, a 19-year-old South Carolina resident whose light sentence in a rape case made national headlines, was arrested in Orangeburg for public disorderly conduct on Monday morning.
Turner was accused of rape by three teenagers from 2018 to 2019. In April 2022, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the third case and was sentenced under the Youth Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation. The first allegation is still under investigation, and his second alleged victim died in November 2021, prompting the prosecutor to drop that case. Turner is also required to complete sex offender counseling during his probation but won’t have to register as a sex offender unless he violates his probation.
The arrest on Monday, first reported by local outlet FitsNews, took place at 12:30 a.m. It is unrelated to the sexual assault cases, but the arrest is likely in violation of his current probation.
"Generally, in every probation I have ever seen, is that as a condition of probation you cannot commit any new crimes," Allie Menegakis, a criminal justice attorney and director of South Carolina for Criminal Justice Reform, told BuzzFeed News. "Disorderly conduct would certainly be one of those [crimes]."
If found to have violated probation, Turner could face a maximum of six years in prison in accordance with his sentence, Menegakis said.
Latasha Riley, an Orangeburg County Detention Center records supervisor, told BuzzFeed News that Turner was held in lieu of $257.50 bond.
Turner's attorney, state Sen. Brad Hutto, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Turner's sentence was widely criticized by the families of the alleged victims and sexual assault victim advocates.
“We have a law in South Carolina that victims’ rights are to be as zealously protected as defendants’,” Sarah Ford, an attorney with the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network representing two of the families, previously told BuzzFeed News. “And I guess my question is, Is that what happened here? Because these victims certainly don't feel that way.”
The family of Turner's second accuser, Dallas Stoller, has petitioned for the prosecutor's office to reopen her case and is slated to rally at the South Carolina statehouse on Thursday.