Bowen Turner, Who Got Probation After Being Accused Of Rape By Three Teens, Was Arrested Again

The arrest on Monday, first reported by local outlet FitsNews, took place at 12:30 a.m. It is unrelated to the sexual assault cases, but the arrest is likely in violation of his current probation.

"Generally, in every probation I have ever seen, is that as a condition of probation you cannot commit any new crimes," Allie Menegakis, a criminal justice attorney and director of South Carolina for Criminal Justice Reform, told BuzzFeed News. "Disorderly conduct would certainly be one of those [crimes]."

If found to have violated probation, Turner could face a maximum of six years in prison in accordance with his sentence, Menegakis said.

Latasha Riley, an Orangeburg County Detention Center records supervisor, told BuzzFeed News that Turner was held in lieu of $257.50 bond.



Turner's attorney, state Sen. Brad Hutto, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Turner's sentence was widely criticized by the families of the alleged victims and sexual assault victim advocates.

“We have a law in South Carolina that victims’ rights are to be as zealously protected as defendants’,” Sarah Ford, an attorney with the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network representing two of the families, previously told BuzzFeed News. “And I guess my question is, Is that what happened here? Because these victims certainly don't feel that way.”

The family of Turner's second accuser, Dallas Stoller, has petitioned for the prosecutor's office to reopen her case and is slated to rally at the South Carolina statehouse on Thursday.

