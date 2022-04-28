A 19-Year-Old Accused Of Rape By Three Teens Got 5 Years’ Probation. His Alleged Victims Say Nothing About The Process Was Just.

Dallas Stoller was an outgoing teenager. She was senior class president and yearbook editor, and she excelled at volleyball, her family told BuzzFeed News.

“We [were] at a very small school, very cliquey, but she was pretty good at blending with everybody,” her sister, Brette Tabatabai, said. “After this happened, that completely changed.”

Dallas, then 17, was hesitant about coming forward with the allegation that Turner had raped her outside a party in Bamberg County in October 2018. She and Turner were friends and she wanted him to get help, her dad, Karl Stoller, told BuzzFeed News. She was also worried about how students at their Orangeburg Preparatory School — where Turner’s dad was a board member, according to archived versions of the school website — would react, and by extension the wider Orangeburg community.

When she decided to file a report with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, her family steeled her for what was to come. “When things like this happen, people want to draw a line and take sides,” Karl said. “We kind of prepared her for that.”

But they did not anticipate exactly how bad the bullying would be. Turner’s friends expressed support for him on social media (Tabatabai shared screenshots of those posts but BuzzFeed News is declining to publish those because many were posted by minors at the time), and people called her an “attention whore” and accused her of lying about being raped, her family said.

During her senior year spring break trip, Turner’s friends watched Dallas to see if they could capture her “doing anything out of the way so they could use that against her,” Michelle Stoller, her mom, told BuzzFeed News.

Dallas’s family said she developed severe abdominal pains because of the anxiety and trauma. As time passed, they thought she seemed to be doing better.

Then, on Nov. 14, 2021, Dallas died unexpectedly after stabbing herself in the leg, her family said. They don’t believe she intended to kill herself.

“It was one of those situations where it was crying out for — ‘I'm at my breaking point.’ It was a cry for help,” her dad said.

Chloe Bess also struggled with the backlash. She had accused Turner of raping her outside a party in Orangeburg County in June 2019, eight months after Dallas’s accusation and while Turner was out on bond. After Chloe reported the alleged rape, the Besses were harassed and their house was egged, they told BuzzFeed News, adding that Chloe was iced out by people in the community.

“​​And as soon as this happened, she was nonexistent anymore. It was a complete turn,” Carol Bess, her mom, told BuzzFeed News.

A month after Chloe alleged that Turner raped her, his attorney, Democratic state Sen. Brad Hutto, argued in court that Chloe had said she “felt ashamed” after her encounter with Turner, and that it was not rape because she didn’t say no, the Times and Democrat reported.

“You just had sex on the ground with a boy you didn’t really know and you got up and you feel ashamed, you feel regret, that’s not rape,” Hutto, a state senator since 1996 and South Carolina’s Senate minority leader, said during a hearing in July 2019. “She did not object, she did not scratch, she did not push, she did not call out. When asked point blank if she said, ‘No,’ she didn’t. When asked point blank if she said, ‘Stop,’ she didn’t.”

Chloe said she was not in the courtroom that day, but was stunned to hear what Hutto had said about her. “I could not believe that somebody in his position got up there and thought it was OK to say that about a 16-year-old girl — because I was 16 at the time,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I think that's just disgusting and speaks volumes about his character.”

A few months after the alleged incident, Chloe moved to Florida. “There was no way that I could have finished out high school with the way that people were treating me and my family up there,” Chloe said. Her parents later followed.

Though the Stollers and Besses said they had support among some people in Orangeburg, there was much fiercer support for Turner and his family because, they said, Turner’s father, Walt, was a prominent figure in the country club scene who had connections in the court system as a former employee.

“​​We’re coming from a really small town where everybody knows everybody,” Tabatabai said. “Everybody's in certain groups — it's like, the country club and all the little clubs and social scenes, they're all together, so they stick together.”

When Turner was sentenced in early April, a judge granted his three accusers and their families a restraining order against him. On April 21, Sarah Ford, the alleged victims’ attorney, filed a request to modify the restraining order to include his parents, Walt and Jennifer Turner, and his family, citing several calls that the Stollers received in recent weeks while they were speaking to local outlets and calling for the solicitor’s office to reopen Dallas’s case.

According to the filing, Michelle Stoller, Dallas’s mom, received a call from an unidentified number on April 13 from someone who claimed to be contacting her on Turner’s behalf. “The individual apologized on Bowen Turner’s behalf and indicated that he has a bright future that is being dampened by the Stoller family sharing their story with the media,” Ford wrote.

Karl, Dallas’s dad, also received two calls on April 16 from a number that caller ID listed as “Jennifer Turner,” the filing said, neither of which Karl picked up. The Stollers told BuzzFeed News that they ended up blocking that number on their phones “out of precaution.”

When reached for comment, Walt Turner told BuzzFeed News that “there is many things being said that are simply made up.” He later declined to comment further. Hutto also did not respond to multiple requests for comment from BuzzFeed News on behalf of Turner and about his comments in court about Chloe.