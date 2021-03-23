A 21-Year-Old Man Has Been Charged With 10 Counts Of Murder In The Boulder Grocery Store Shooting

Officials in Boulder, Colorado, have charged a 21-year-old man with 10 counts of murder in the shooting at King Soopers grocery store that killed 10 people on Monday.



The suspect, identified as Ahmad Alissa of Arvada, a city 30 minutes from Boulder, is currently being held in a hospital undergoing treatment for a leg wound that he sustained during a shootout with police, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold also identified the victims of the shooting as Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder police officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.



Officials said they have not determined a possible motive.



Police began receiving calls at 2:30 p.m. on Monday about shots being fired at King Soopers, as well as one call about a man "with some type of patrol rifle," Herold said.

An hourslong response by law enforcement ensued, and livestreams at the scene showed the store with broken windows and police in tactical gear trying to enter the store.

Video also captured what appeared to be the suspect, who was shirtless, being led out by police in handcuffs.

Officials identified the victims early on Tuesday, and by 4 a.m. had notified their families.

Talley, the officer who was the first victim identified, was one of the first police officers to enter the store. He had seven children.

City and federal officials hailed him as a hero during the press conference.

"He was a very kind man, and he didn't have to go into policing. He had a profession before this. But he felt a higher calling and he loved this community," Herold said.

Dougherty, the district attorney, vowed that officials will "give their very all" to the investigation, but cautioned that it was still in the early stages.

"We fully believe that the community is safe and that he was the only person involved," Dougherty said.

"It has been a devastating 24 hours for Boulder, and for the state," Rep. Joe Neguse said. "Coloradans went to their local King Soopers to pick up groceries. To buy eggs. Some of them to get a COVID vaccine. In a mere instant, our community was upturned by a senseless act of violence."



The shooting at King Soopers comes a week after another mass shooting in Georgia in which a gunman shot and killed eight people at three Atlanta-area spas, including six Asian women.



There was a familiar chorus of demands for stricter gun laws following the Colorado shooting.

"It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so," former president Obama said in a statement. "We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians and the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal. We can, and we must."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

