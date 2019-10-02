Doctors Found An Artery Blockage In Bernie Sanders' Heart

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has undergone a medical procedure to open a clogged heart artery that doctors discovered on Tuesday night, officials with his campaign announced.

His presidential campaign events have been canceled "until further notice," aides said Wednesday.

"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted," senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. "Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days."

The stent procedure, which comes after months of campaigning, involves temporarily inserting a small inflated balloon in the artery to widen the blocked vessel. Stents, or wire mesh tubes, are then placed in there to ease the blockage.