Police In The UK Have Arrested Activists For Protesting The British Monarchy

Anti-royalist protesters in the UK were confronted by law enforcement officers as they demonstrated against the British monarchy, with several incidents leading to arrests.

In Scotland, police arrested a woman holding a sign that said "fuck imperialism, abolish the monarchy" outside St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is lying at rest until Tuesday.

The arrest took place ahead of Charles III being proclaimed King of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales on Sunday. A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old woman "in connection with a breach of peace." The woman was charged and set to appear in court at a later date. Police told BuzzFeed News that the woman was arrested for her alleged behavior, not because of the anti-monarchy sign.

The queen's coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday after journeying through the streets of Scotland from Balmoral Castle, where she died on Thursday. Charles was in Edinburgh for a service for the late queen at St. Giles' Cathedral on Monday.

Police also arrested a man after he called out "Who elected him?" when Charles was declared king during a county proclamation in Oxford, England, on Sunday.



According to the man, Symon Hill, several security personnel tried to remove him before police came over and led him away.

"They gave me confused answers when I asked on what grounds I had been arrested," Hill wrote in a post. He said police handcuffed him, and after some back-and-forth, told him that he would be "de-arrested" and contacted for an interview later on, and possibly charged.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a 45-year-old man was arrested "in connection with a disturbance" during the county proclamation of the King in Oxford. He was arrested on suspicion of behavior that could cause harassment or distress, police told BuzzFeed News, and "has subsequently been de-arrested and is engaging with us voluntarily as we investigate a public order offence."