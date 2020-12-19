Anthony Fauci Told Kids He Went To The North Pole To Give Santa The COVID-19 Vaccine

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

Dr. Anthony Fauci personally traveled to the North Pole to vaccinate Santa Claus from the coronavirus, he said on CNN Saturday morning, in a claim that BuzzFeed News cannot verify but certainly believes.

In a very cute segment on CNN geared towards teaching children about COVID-19, Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, addressed questions from kids about whether Santa got the vaccine and if it was safe for him to visit them on Christmas and deliver presents.



"Well, I have to say I took care of that for you because I was worried that you all would be upset," he said. "So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go."