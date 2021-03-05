The criminal charges against Andrea Sahouri have been widely criticized as an attack on press freedom in the US.

Kelsey Kremer / AP

In a case that has been widely denounced as an attack on press freedom in the US, Andrea Sahouri, a reporter with the Des Moines Register, is scheduled to go on trial Monday over criminal charges related to her reporting on Black Lives Matter protests last year. Police in Des Moines, Iowa, pepper-sprayed Sahouri in the face and arrested her on May 31 while she was covering protests against the brutal killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Sahouri has said that she repeatedly identified herself as a reporter to police during the incident. She faces misdemeanor charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts, and she could be fined and jailed for up to 30 days. She has pleaded not guilty. The Polk County attorney's office has argued that Sahouri was not wearing press credentials and appeared to be participating in an unlawful assembly, the Associated Press reported.

A Polk County prosecutor initially refused to provide evidence that Sahouri's defense team requested, including bodycam footage, arguing that the county attorney's office was too busy to do so for low-priority cases involving misdemeanors. "It’s a turn-and-burn docket," Brad Kinkade, an assistant attorney for the county, told Judge Christopher Kemp. "They’re supposed to be handled with no delay and little cost." Kemp later ordered the state to turn over bodycam video of Sahouri's arrest but declined to dismiss the charges as her lawyers requested. Sahouri's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Polk County attorney's office also did not respond to questions about the case.

Katie Akin / AP Police officers arrest Sahouri after a Black Lives Matter protest in Des Moines on May 31, 2020.