No Americans Or Iraqis Were Killed In The Iranian Strike On US Military Bases, Trump Says
"The American people should be extremely grateful and happy," he said.
President Trump said no Americans or Iraqis were killed in the Iranian strike against US military bases in Iraq on Tuesday evening.
In a highly-anticipated speech Wednesday, Trump said Americans should be "extremely grateful and happy" that there were no US casualties. He also said Iran "appears to be standing down" after the missile attack.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Clarissa-Jan Lim is a reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News. She is based in New York.
Contact Clarissa-Jan Lim at clarissa.jan.lim@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.