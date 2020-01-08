 Skip To Content
No Americans Or Iraqis Were Killed In The Iranian Strike On US Military Bases, Trump Says

"The American people should be extremely grateful and happy," he said.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 8, 2020, at 11:51 a.m. ET

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President Trump said no Americans or Iraqis were killed in the Iranian strike against US military bases in Iraq on Tuesday evening.

In a highly-anticipated speech Wednesday, Trump said Americans should be "extremely grateful and happy" that there were no US casualties. He also said Iran "appears to be standing down" after the missile attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

