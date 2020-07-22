Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Called Out Her Republican Colleague For Refusing To Apologize For Reportedly Calling Her A Sexist Slur

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is criticizing a fellow member of Congress over his refusal to apologize for allegedly calling her a "fucking bitch" following a confrontation on Capitol Hill.

"I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family, or my country," Florida Rep. Ted Yoho said Wednesday morning on the House floor while denying using the slur. However, he apologized for the "misunderstanding" of his remarks.

Yoho faced a barrage of criticism when the Hill reported this week that he called Ocasio-Cortez the sexist slur after the two got into a heated conversation.

Shortly after Yoho's speech Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez called out his failure to accept responsibility.

"Republican responds to calling a colleague 'disgusting' & a 'f—ing b*tch' w/ 'I cannot apologize for my passion' and blaming others," she tweeted. "I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept."

She went on to list several points about the statement he delivered on the House floor.

"This is not an apology," she said. "He didn't even say my name."