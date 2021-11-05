Prosecutors Say Ahmaud Arbery Was Killed "Based On Assumptions" That The Three White Men Had Made About Him

In a lengthy opening statement that marked the start of the trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutors repeatedly returned to the argument that he was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, because the men had taken actions based on their assumptions about him.

"All three of these defendants did everything they did based on assumptions," Cobb County Senior Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski told jurors Friday. "Not on facts, not on evidence. On assumptions. And they made decisions … based on those assumptions that took a young man’s life."

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William Bryan Jr. face charges of malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

All three have pleaded not guilty. The McMichaels claim they were attempting to make a lawful citizen's arrest and acted in self-defense, while Bryan, who joined in on the chase and filmed the shooting, claims he had no part in the killing.

Arbery's death, which his family has called a modern-day lynching, sparked protests across the country that subsequently fueled an international reckoning over race and police violence. Video of the incident shows the 25-year-old jogging down the street toward a pickup truck as the McMichaels look on, and one of them — Travis — holding up a shotgun aimed at Arbery.

Prosecutors laid out a detailed sequence of the events that led to his death, as well as the backdrop against which the accused's encounter with Arbery happened, involving surveillance video showing him walking around in a home under construction in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.



Dunikoski meticulously mapped out the three men's actions against Arbery that day, including that the McMichaels tried to hit him four times with their white pickup truck, and Bryan attempted to run him into a ditch.



"The defendants assumed the worst about Ahmaud Arbery," she said. "The McMichaels sought to confront Arbery, and took their guns with them to do it. ... All three trapped him like a rat between their two pickup trucks."

At one point during her opening statement, Dunikoski played a video of the moment Arbery was shot and killed to the nearly all-white jury. Reporters in the room said Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, was heard crying in the courtroom, and that his father got up and left before returning later.

Tasked with proving that the defendants showed malice in Arbery's killing, Dunikoski emphasized the felony charges in her statement. The three men violated Arbery's personal liberty that day, she argued, "before he finally tried to run around their truck and get away from these strangers who had already told him they would kill him. And then they killed him."

