Adam Sandler Said Film Critics "Don’t Know What They’re Talking About" As He Accepted The Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

After hours of being praised and teased by his famous friends onstage at the Kennedy Center on Sunday night, Adam Sandler accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, thanking his family and friends for his success.

But first, a joke.

"As I look at this goofy award I’m holding, I can’t help but think that one day it might be the weapon used to bludgeon me in my sleep by a disgruntled intruder or possibly Mr. Rob Schneider," Sandler said.

Sandler is known for playing wacky manchild characters in comedies like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and The Wedding Singer, some of which were widely panned by critics. But Sandler stuck to his striking brand of comedy, and it helped that many of his movies were box office hits.

He also defied the expectations of critics — and at least one costar — when he took on dramatic roles in films like Punch Drunk Love and Uncut Gems. In 2020, he won the Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards for his role as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems.

In his speech, Sandler said the bad ratings and reviews from critics didn't matter to him.

"The reason they don’t hurt me is because so many in this room have made me feel good about what we did together," he said. "Everything we do together makes me feel like the critics don’t know what they’re talking about."