Actor Julian Sands Has Been Missing For 6 Days Since Going On A Hike

Actor Julian Sands has been missing on the Mt. Baldy trail in California since Friday and a search operation is underway amid windy, icy conditions on the mountain, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

The 65-year-old British actor of films like Arachnophobia and Room With A View was reported missing on Jan. 13 in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy, Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson with the sheriff's office, told BuzzFeed News.

Ground rescue teams were deployed to search for Sands in the San Gabriel Mountains, but they were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening because of trail conditions and the risk of avalanche , Rodriguez said.

The Associated Press reported that officials are looking for Sands using drones and helicopters as the weather allows.

His son, Henry Sands, has joined the search, retracing his father's route with the help of a climber, the Independent reported.

Sands's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

California has been hit with heavy storms for several weeks, and conditions on Mt. Baldy, the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, have been "adverse and extremely dangerous," the sheriff's office said.