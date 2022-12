What. A. Final.

After 80 minutes of dominating the game, Argentina lost a 2–0 lead, only to win in a penalty shootout. Lionel Messi finally gets his flowers, Kylian Mbappé is a king, and I'm so happy that all of Argentina is partying tonight. It's the most beautiful game in the world, and once again, it delivered.

But even if you don't care about the World Cup, the memes and jokes were abundant. Here are some of our favorites (sorry, still riding a high from the match; can't really write).