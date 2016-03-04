BuzzFeed News

What The Hell Was On Ted Cruz's Lip At The Debate?

Whatever it was, he ate it.

By CJ Ciaramella

Posted on March 3, 2016, at 9:56 p.m. ET

So at Thursday night's GOP debate, everyone noticed something ... odd on Ted Cruz's lip.

Let's take a closer look:

The mystery enthralled viewers, but remains unsolved. Because whatever it was, Ted Cruz ate it.

That's right, he ate it. Let's roll the footage:

Here it is again. He ate it.

Ted Cruz's weird lip thing stole the show, and naturally spawned a parody twitter account.

He ate it.

