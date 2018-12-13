BuzzFeed News

The Most Beautiful Book Covers Of 2018

books / Best of 2018

Go ahead and judge these books by their covers.

By Ciera Velarde

Posted on December 13, 2018, at 1:59 p.m. ET

1. The Ensemble by Aja Gabel

Riverhead Books

2. Circe by Madeline Miller

Bloomsbury Publishing, Little, Brown and Company

Left: UK cover design by David Mann; Right: US cover designed by Will Staehle

Get it from Amazon for $16.42, Barnes & Noble for $16.42, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

3. The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer

Riverhead Books

4. When Katie Met Cassidy by Camille Perri

G.P. Putnam’s Sons

5. Number One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian Li

Henry Holt and Co.

6. The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin

G.P. Putnam’s Sons

7. Severance by Ling Ma

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

8. Heads of the Colored People by Nafissa Thompson-Spires

Atria

9. Feel Free by Zadie Smith

Penguin Press

10. Educated by Tara Westover

Random House

11. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Algonquin Books

12. Tell Me Lies by Carola Lovering

Atria Books

13. Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday

Simon & Schuster

14. Girls Burn Brighter by Shobha Rao

Flatiron Books

15. The Incendiaries by R. O. Kwon

Riverhead Books

16. Dog Symphony by Sam Munson

New Directions Publishing

17. The Queen of Hearts by Kimmery Martin

Berkley

18. A Long Way From Home by Peter Carey

Knopf

19. The Pisces by Melissa Broder

Hogarth

20. Family Trust by Kathy Wang

William Morrow

21. The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner

Simon & Schuster

22. The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson

Viking

23. The House of Impossible Beauties by Joseph Cassara

HarperCollins

24. Cherry by Nico Walker

Penguin Random House

25. The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker

Riverhead Books

26. The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo

HarperTeen

27. Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi

Grove Press

28. Still Lives by Maria Hummel

Counterpoint

29. The Seas by Samantha Hunt

Tin House

30. Belly Up by Rita Bullwinkel

A Strange Object

31. Heartbreaker by Claudia Dey

Random House

32. My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Doubleday

33. Insomnia by Marina Benjamin

Catapult

34. She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore

Graywolf

35. Welcome to Lagos by Chibundu Onuzo

Catapult

36. You and I Eat the Same, edited by Chris Ying

Artisan

37. America Is Not the Heart by Elaine Castillo

Viking

38. The Overstory by Richard Powers

W. W. Norton & Company

39. Brown by Kevin Young

Knopf

40. The Golden State by Lydia Kiesling

MCD

41. Census by Jesse Ball

Ecco

42. The Infinite Blacktop by Sara Gran

Atria Books

