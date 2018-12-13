The Most Beautiful Book Covers Of 2018
Go ahead and judge these books by their covers.
1. The Ensemble by Aja Gabel
2. Circe by Madeline Miller
3. The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer
4. When Katie Met Cassidy by Camille Perri
5. Number One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian Li
6. The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin
7. Severance by Ling Ma
8. Heads of the Colored People by Nafissa Thompson-Spires
9. Feel Free by Zadie Smith
10. Educated by Tara Westover
11. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
12. Tell Me Lies by Carola Lovering
13. Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday
14. Girls Burn Brighter by Shobha Rao
15. The Incendiaries by R. O. Kwon
16. Dog Symphony by Sam Munson
17. The Queen of Hearts by Kimmery Martin
18. A Long Way From Home by Peter Carey
19. The Pisces by Melissa Broder
20. Family Trust by Kathy Wang
21. The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner
22. The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson
23. The House of Impossible Beauties by Joseph Cassara
24. Cherry by Nico Walker
25. The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker
26. The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo
27. Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi
28. Still Lives by Maria Hummel
29. The Seas by Samantha Hunt
30. Belly Up by Rita Bullwinkel
31. Heartbreaker by Claudia Dey
32. My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
33. Insomnia by Marina Benjamin
34. She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore
35. Welcome to Lagos by Chibundu Onuzo
36. You and I Eat the Same, edited by Chris Ying
37. America Is Not the Heart by Elaine Castillo
38. The Overstory by Richard Powers
39. Brown by Kevin Young
40. The Golden State by Lydia Kiesling
41. Census by Jesse Ball
42. The Infinite Blacktop by Sara Gran
