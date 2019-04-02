5 Books We Were Obsessed With Last Month

Bloomsbury Publishing, Louise Haywood-Schiefer

It’s difficult to condense an 800+ page novel into a few paragraphs, but with Samantha Shannon’s new standalone work, The Priory of the Orange Tree, you only need a few words to set the tone: epic feminist fantasy. Throw in the fact that the book is full of dragons and you’re looking at what makes this book uniquely captivating.

In a vividly crafted world where women rule and dragons (and other beasties) still roam, we’re thrown into the tail-end of a thousand years of peace; a world in which generations of queens protect the West simply through their heritage and, in the East, gentle dragons meet their warrior-like riders for the first time. When “The Nameless One” — a monster that almost destroyed the world a millenia ago — threatens to return, three heroines must find a way to recreate the past and condemn the beast for good.

Don’t let Priory’s size scare you; with queer representation on the page, complex female characters, and a fantastical world that rivals Westeros, the pages simply fly by. Shannon has taken the fantasy epic and breathed new life into it, allowing women’s stories to take center stage where they belong, even in a world nothing like our own. –Kirby Beaton

Get it from Amazon for $19.20, Barnes & Noble for $20.54, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.