5 Books We Were Obsessed With Last Month

Are you looking for an immersive trip back in time to the rock 'n roll of the 70's? Well friends, THIS IS IT. Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, is unique, captivating, and filled with characters that'll stay with you weeks after you've turned the last page.
The book takes readers through the journey of Daisy Jones pairing up with Billy Dunne and his band, "The Six," and serves as an attempt to get to the bottom of why the insanely popular (and talented) group broke up at their peak of stardom. Jenkins Reid presents the story through "interviews" with the various band members and those who were closest to them during their rise to fame. She also pens outstanding, realistic song lyrics that'll have you wondering, "Why isn't she doing THIS for a living?" It's no surprise that this story is already in the process of being adapted as a mini-series for Amazon.
Your heart will ache for Daisy, Billy, and the other band members as their personal struggles are revealed, and the book will give you an in-depth look at what it meant to be a rockstar in an era filled with drug- and alcohol-fueled chaos. This story is filled with twists and turns you won't see coming, many variations of what it means to love, and how to make a badass record. Jenkins Reid's ability to tap into so many different characters within one novel is a real testament to her skill. Simply, add Daisy Jones to your to-read list immediately — you won't be disappointed. —Heather Braga
Get it from Amazon for $16.20, Barnes & Noble for $17.33, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.