Black People Talked About Why They Fear Police And How It Affects Their Lives

"You don't know how the script works because it's nonexistent."

By Ciara Allen and Nyla Wissa

Ciara Allen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Nyla Wissa

Junior Social Media Strategist

Posted on September 7, 2016, at 7:05 p.m. ET

With the deaths of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and Darius Robinson (among others), this past summer has been a traumatic one for black America. We asked black people to talk about their fears when dealing with police.

Many said they were aware from a very young age that there were racial disparities black people were facing.

They discussed how with the development of technology, killings of unarmed black men, women, and children have been gaining more national visibility.

But everyone was left speechless and uncertain about how and when things would truly change.

