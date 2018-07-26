This Special Bond Between A Chipmunk And Human Is The Cutest Thing Ever
A truly adorable story.
Meet Van Gogh the Chippy, the chipmunk who's gone viral after videos of him adorably stuffing his cheeks with food were shared on Instagram.
Thirty-one-year-old animal lover Ally Calmusky, from Canada, first met Van Gogh in her mum's backyard last summer, where she often goes to feed the wildlife.
After uploading videos of Van Gogh, he quickly garnered the attention of many people because of how cute he is. The account now has 15,000 followers.
Calmusky says they share a special bond with each other and he still visits when she goes around her mum's house.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Even though he isn’t my actual pet, I do still really care about the little guy and feel some responsibility for ensuring he is safe and well!"
Whilst their bond is unique, Calmusky didn't expect Van Gogh to go viral at all.
Stay adorable, Van Gogh!
-
Cee is a buzz fellow at BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Cee Chandra at chuphangini.chandrakanthan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.