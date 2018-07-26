BuzzFeed News

This Special Bond Between A Chipmunk And Human Is The Cutest Thing Ever

A truly adorable story.

By Cee Chandra

Cee Chandra

Posted on July 26, 2018, at 9:33 a.m. ET

Meet Van Gogh the Chippy, the chipmunk who's gone viral after videos of him adorably stuffing his cheeks with food were shared on Instagram.

He's named after famous painter, Vincent Van Gogh, because of a missing a part of his ear.

Thirty-one-year-old animal lover Ally Calmusky, from Canada, first met Van Gogh in her mum's backyard last summer, where she often goes to feed the wildlife.

Calmusky told BuzzFeed News that Van Gogh stood out from the crowd of the other critters because of his friendly nature.

After uploading videos of Van Gogh, he quickly garnered the attention of many people because of how cute he is. The account now has 15,000 followers.

She initially created an Instagram for Van Gogh because she wanted to avoid spamming her friends on her personal channels with all the chipmunk videos.

Calmusky says they share a special bond with each other and he still visits when she goes around her mum's house.

"If I’m outside, he’ll typically show up mid morning, and will usually be back and forth from his burrow and to me, throughout the entire day until the sun begins to set," she said.

"Even though he isn’t my actual pet, I do still really care about the little guy and feel some responsibility for ensuring he is safe and well!"

"But feel it’s important that I allow him to remain as wild as possible in terms of fending for himself," she said.

Whilst their bond is unique, Calmusky didn't expect Van Gogh to go viral at all.

"When he started gaining more and more followers, I was super happy to see that so many people were falling in love with him like I did! It’s been a really cool experience meeting other chipmunk/animal lovers from around the globe," she said.

Stay adorable, Van Gogh!

