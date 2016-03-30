Kasich: GOP Vow In 2014 To Repeal Obamacare Was A "Stupid Promise"

"They’ve got all these conservatives all stirred up and angry because they couldn’t keep their word. I mean, what a stupid promise.”

John Kasich on Tuesday called Republican vows to repeal Obamacare during the 2014 midterm elections a "big joke" and a "stupid promise" because the party did not control the White House.



Kasich's decision to expand Medicaid under Obamacare in Ohio, which he has mainly defended on moral grounds, has earned him criticism from conservatives. The Ohio Gov. was arguing to Wisconsin radio host Jay Weber that he was the Republican presidential candidate best positioned to win the general election when he made the comments.



"You’ve been supporting conservative candidates," he said. "They told you in 2014 they were gonna repeal Obamacare. Do you realize, that’s just—that’s a big joke?”



The host said he did realize it was a "fallacy at the time" because the president was not a Republican.



“Yeah, exactly," Kasich replied. "But you know, we’ve got all these conservatives all stirred up and angry because they didn’t keep their word. I mean, what a stupid promise.”

The Ohio governor went on to tell his interviewer, "You’re one of the few ones that actually understands it. And then you’ve got the base of the party is furious because they didn’t repeal Obamacare. How are you gonna repeal Obamacare when Obama’s president?”