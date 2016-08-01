Eric Trump: Clinton's Policies Cost Life Of Humayun Khan

Eric Trump defended his father's comments on the Khan family on Monday, arguing that the policies of Hillary Clinton were to blame for the death of Capt. Humayun Khan.

“If you look at her foreign policy as secretary of state, the destabilization of Syria, the destabilization of Libya, the destabilization of Iraq, I mean, they really bred ISIS based on failed foreign policy while at the same time costing our nation trillions and trillions of dollars and thousands and thousands of lives like Khan who is absolutely a hero," Eric Trump said on Wills & Snyder in the Morning on WTAM 1100 Cleveland radio. "So, you know, it’s convenient for media often to spin the messaging but it’s really, it’s about terrorism. It’s that simple. It’s about keeping America safe. It’s about terrorism.”

Humayun Khan died in Iraq in 2004, when Clinton was still the senator from New York. Clinton voted in favor of the war. Donald Trump running mate, Mike Pence, also voted in favor of the war.

Donald Trump has denounced those interventions during this campaign, but he supported the intervention in Libya and the invasion of Iraq at the times the decisions were made, as BuzzFeed News has reported.

After Khizr Khan, the father of Humayun Khan, gave a speech denouncing Trump at the Democratic National Convention, the Republican nominee responded by suggesting that his wife, Ghazala Khan, was silent because she is Muslim.



Eric Trump said that his father was not attacking Khizr Khan and had instead praised Humayun Khan as a hero.

“He didn’t go after him. In fact, he called him a hero," Eric Trump said. "What he was going after is radical terrorism and that’s been one of the keynotes of his campaign the entire time."



He went on to say, “His message isn’t about Sgt. Khan. There’s no question he’s a hero. Anybody who dies to defend guys like you and me and everybody else, there’s no question they’re heroes. This is about radical terrorism.”