Corrine Brown: Agents Investigating Me Should've Spent More Time On Omar Mateen

On Friday, the Democratic congresswoman was indicted on charges that she used a college scholarship fund for "personal and professional benefit."

Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown of Florida suggested on Friday that, if agents investigating her had instead spent their time investigating the man who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub in June, the massacre could have been prevented.

“These are the same agents that was not able to do a thorough investigation of the agent, and we ended up with 50 people dead," Brown said, referring to Omar Mateen.

Brown made the comments after being indicted on charges that she and her chief of staff used a college scholarship fund as a "personal slush fund."

Brown's lawyer, Elizabeth White, made a similar remark following the indictment.

“Perhaps had it chosen to devote its resources more thoughtfully, 50 innocent people would be alive today,” White said of the government, according to a report from local outlet First Coast News.

On Sunday, Brown also raised eyebrows with a blog post wherein she appeared to compare her appearance in court to the shootings of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and five police officers in Dallas.

"Last week was very rough," she wrote. "Two black men were needlessly gunned down by police; five Dallas police officers were slain by a demented man, and on Friday I had to appear in federal court."