Ben Carson: Trump Knows That His Twitter Use Is A Problem

"We talk about it and a number of people have talked about it, including his family. And he knows that it’s a problem. And the first part of solving the problem is recognizing that it exists."

Ben Carson said on Thursday that a number of people have talked to Donald Trump about his Twitter use and that the Republican frontrunner knows that it is a problem.

Carson made the comments in an interview with Florida radio host Joyce Kaufman. Referring to Trump's Twitter account, the host told Trump's former rival and current surrogate, "I hope that somebody closes that Twitter account, really."

"Well, I think he will come to understand," Carson said. "We talk about it, and a number of people have talked about it, including his family. And he knows that it's a problem. And the first part of solving the problem is recognizing that it exists."

Carson, who has made a number of eyebrow-raising comments since endorsing Trump, also said in the interview that a number of people were working to help Trump avoid becoming distracted by what he described as a hostile media.

"I think a number of us are working on that particular problem, because the liberal media in particular just knows that whenever he starts getting some moment, all we have to do is say something about him and going off and then we can get him distracted again," Carson said. "And if they feel that they have that as their ace in the hole, it's going to give them a lot of control and we don't want them to have that."