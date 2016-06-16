Alabama Congressman: Muslim Community Wants To "Kill Every Homosexual" In The U.S.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks said on Thursday that the American Muslim community would "kill every homosexual in the United States of America" if it had its way.

Brooks, a Republican, made the comment after being asked on the Matt & Aunie show on WAPI radio about why the left refuses to acknowledge that it is "mainstream Muslim thought" to put homosexuals to death.

"Well, it's probably because they're counting votes," Brooks said. "And they're seeking a block vote from the Muslim community in the United States and that's a community that's increasing in political power, as it's doing in Europe. More and more votes are there. And the Democrats are in a perplexing position. On the one hand, they're trying to appeal to the gay community, but, on the other hand, they're trying to also appeal to the Muslim community, which, if it had its way, would kill every homosexual in the United States of America."