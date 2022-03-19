This Ukrainian Rock Star Traded His Mic For A Rifle To Fight The Russian Army

Andriy Khlyvnyuk is one of Ukraine’s biggest rock stars. As the frontman for BoomBox, one of Ukraine’s biggest bands, he had a hectic March lined up, playing 10 concerts in four countries over 25 days.

“I have a weekend in Miami. The day before I was in LA, and some days before in San Francisco. I’m on tour in the US and Canada right now,” Khlyvnyuk said one morning in Kyiv last week, rattling off the places where he should have been.

But that was before the Russian bombs started falling on his country.

Instead, Khlyvnyuk has swapped his microphone for a high-powered assault rifle and his leather jacket for an armored vest, and is now fighting side-by-side with his Ukrainian compatriots against invading Russian forces that are pounding the country with airstrikes and heavy artillery.

“This is my duty. Ukraine is my home,” the 42-year-old Khlyvnyuk said. “And it’s not that easy to push me out of my home.”

Many other Ukrainian celebrities, including pop icons, tennis stars, ballet dancers, playwrights, and top chefs, have also pushed pause on their old lives and joined their country’s fight for freedom. Some have taken up arms, while others are helping with humanitarian and fundraising efforts. But in one way or another, they are all now playing major roles on the frontline of the biggest war in Europe since World War II.

“Used to be rackets and strings, now this,” 33-year-old retired Ukrainian tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov tweeted, alongside a photograph showing a Soviet-designed AK-74 assault rifle, a magazine, a large knife, an armored vest, and a helmet.

“We are no longer businessmen, bar owners, rock stars for the next I don’t know how many days,” Khlyvnyuk said. “We are soldiers. Some of us are police officers.”

One prominent film actor and TV presenter has already paid with his life while defending Ukraine. Pasha Li, 33, was killed during a Russian artillery bombardment on March 6, just days after joining the Territorial Defense Forces. A resident of Irpin, the heavily damaged city west of Kyiv where many civilians and four journalists were also killed, Li starred in several films and did voiceovers in the dubbed Ukrainian versions of The Lion King and The Hobbit.