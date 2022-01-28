Ukraine’s Top Military General Fighting Russia Said He Fears Washington Has Ghosted Him

BAKHMUT, Ukraine — Lt. Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, the top military commander on Ukraine’s eastern front, is used to getting what he asks for. So when he and his fellow military brass were asked by their American partners to provide a wish list of weapons needed to defend Ukraine against a potential large-scale Russian military offensive, he was sure he’d at least get a response.

But after weeks with no reply, he said, he now fears that he may have been ghosted by the Biden administration.

“We already declared to our partners which weapons we need … and we did it more than once,” Pavliuk, the head of Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation in the eastern Donbas region, told BuzzFeed News in an interview inside a military base. “We are still waiting for a response.”

Pavliuk specified what exactly he would like to get from the US.

“We need weapons now,” Pavliuk said. “First of all it’s anti-aircraft equipment because we will need to fight back air attacks and ballistic cruise missiles.”

“Of course, we have some of our own such weapons but in the event of a massive attack from Russia we need more support,” he said. “And if we are able to fight back an air attack they will have very little opportunity to be successful over land.”

Pavliuk would not say who from the US sent the request or what channel he used to respond to them, saying it was sensitive information.

The US Department of Defense did not respond when asked specifically about Pavliuk’s comments. But a spokesperson referred BuzzFeed News to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby’s remarks on Thursday.

“We talked about the fact that we had an air and missile defense assessment team [in Ukraine] not long ago — in the last month or so. And they had extensive conversations with their Ukrainian counterparts about those very kinds of capability concerns,” he said. “This is an iterative process, it's ongoing.”

To be sure, the US has sent $2.7 billion of security assistance to Ukraine over nearly eight years. It’s also sent $200 million worth of aid, including lethal weapons, this month alone. The latest shipment arrived in Kyiv on Friday with more than 81 tons of military supplies, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted.

