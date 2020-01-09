Ukraine Makes Plea To "Partners" For Evidence Its Plane Was Shot Down

Ukrainian president asked to be sent evidence about what caused the plane to crash, following US media reports that it was downed by a missile.

Sergei Supinsky / Getty Images A memorial for the victims of the plane crash in the Iran.

Ukraine’s president has posted a plea on Facebook and Twitter asking the US, Iran and Canada to share whatever evidence they have to suggest that Iran shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. The request came after US intelligence officials were quoted in the media as saying that Iran had accidentally downed the plane shortly after it took off from the capital, Tehran.

“Ukraine is interested in the truth. We ask all our international partners to assist the investigation and provide any relevant evidence that they may have,” Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted by his office as saying, following phone calls with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. A Ukrainian official involved in internal discussions in Kyiv about the crash told BuzzFeed News that Zelensky made the public plea because the US had not yet shown him the evidence it claims to have about the crash. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at the time of publishing this article that, to his knowledge, Ukraine had still not been shown any evidence by the US.

In a press conference, Trudeau made clear his belief that the plane had been shot down, and called for a "thorough investigation."

"The plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, this may well have been unintentional" Canadian PM Justin Trudeau calls for a "thorough investigation" into crash of Ukrainian plane near Tehran killing 176 people, including 63 Canadians https://t.co/LuXBhmYD8X

Zelensky’s spokeswoman didn’t answer a call for comment and another administration official declined to say whether the president had been contacted by the Trump Administration or anyone in the US government ahead of media reports citing US officials as saying the plane was downed by Iran. A Ukrainian diplomat said he had reached out to his US counterparts but hadn’t received any information by the time this article was published. Another Ukrainian diplomat echoed what Zelensky said in a video address released earlier on Thursday: that the sensitive nature of the issue should be treated with caution and that it’s important that the government’s statements are based on facts rather than conjecture. Speaking to reporters in Washington on Thursday, President Trump said he suspected that the plane crash in Iran wasn't due to mechanical problems. Asked what he thought bought down the plane, Trump said, "Well, I have my suspicions." "It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood," he said. "They could've made a mistake. Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don't think that's even a question." "Something very terrible happened, very devastating," he added. For Kyiv, the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS 752 crash strikes a tragic, familiar chord because it so closely resembles the confusing moments following the 2014 shoot-down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 by a Russian missile system over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 passengers and crew.

Menahem Kahana / Getty Images The crash site of Malaysia Airlines plane flight MH17.