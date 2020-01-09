Ukraine Makes Plea To "Partners" For Evidence Its Plane Was Shot Down
Ukrainian president asked to be sent evidence about what caused the plane to crash, following US media reports that it was downed by a missile.
Ukraine’s president has posted a plea on Facebook and Twitter asking the US, Iran and Canada to share whatever evidence they have to suggest that Iran shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. The request came after US intelligence officials were quoted in the media as saying that Iran had accidentally downed the plane shortly after it took off from the capital, Tehran.
“Ukraine is interested in the truth. We ask all our international partners to assist the investigation and provide any relevant evidence that they may have,” Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted by his office as saying, following phone calls with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
A Ukrainian official involved in internal discussions in Kyiv about the crash told BuzzFeed News that Zelensky made the public plea because the US had not yet shown him the evidence it claims to have about the crash. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at the time of publishing this article that, to his knowledge, Ukraine had still not been shown any evidence by the US.
In a press conference, Trudeau made clear his belief that the plane had been shot down, and called for a "thorough investigation."
Zelensky’s spokeswoman didn’t answer a call for comment and another administration official declined to say whether the president had been contacted by the Trump Administration or anyone in the US government ahead of media reports citing US officials as saying the plane was downed by Iran. A Ukrainian diplomat said he had reached out to his US counterparts but hadn’t received any information by the time this article was published. Another Ukrainian diplomat echoed what Zelensky said in a video address released earlier on Thursday: that the sensitive nature of the issue should be treated with caution and that it’s important that the government’s statements are based on facts rather than conjecture.
Speaking to reporters in Washington on Thursday, President Trump said he suspected that the plane crash in Iran wasn't due to mechanical problems. Asked what he thought bought down the plane, Trump said, "Well, I have my suspicions."
"It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood," he said. "They could've made a mistake. Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don't think that's even a question."
"Something very terrible happened, very devastating," he added.
For Kyiv, the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS 752 crash strikes a tragic, familiar chord because it so closely resembles the confusing moments following the 2014 shoot-down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 by a Russian missile system over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 passengers and crew.
The two scenarios are remarkably similar: A commercial airliner carrying scores of civilians falls from the sky in a ball of flames, sparking tensions in a corner of the world fraught with geopolitical dangers. In the aftermath, the country in possession of the black boxes says it won’t share them, raising eyebrows and questions about the cause of the plane crash. Conspiracy theories and speculation, fueled by confusing government statements and low-res crash-site photographs, swirl as local authorities on the ground and open-source investigators working from their desks at home begin literally and figuratively combing through the evidence. And then, the media carries comments from unnamed US intelligence officials who haven’t reached out to the Ukrainian government and who say the plane appears to have been shot down by a Russian-made air-defense system by accident.
Before news of the US intelligence broke, Kyiv’s top national security official said on Thursday that the country was investigating whether Iran accidentally shot down the plane using a Russian-made missile. He said this even as Zelensky released a video urging against speculation until there is more evidence.
Overnight, Ukraine said a 45-person team comprised of officials and investigators, including those who worked on the downing of MH17, had arrived in Iran to investigate the crash of flight PS 752. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, wrote on Facebook that Kyiv was negotiating with Iran to allow its experts access to the crash site south-west of Tehran where the three-year-old Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 exploded after striking the ground just minutes after take-off.
Danilov specifically said Ukraine wanted to search the crash site for fragments from a Russian-made Tor anti-aircraft missile after seeing photographs shared on social media that purported to show the tip of a Tor missile near the site. Danilov couldn’t be reached to ask whether he had viewed an unverified video that was shared on social media on Thursday that purported to show the moment a missile struck the plane. But the Ukrainian official who said Zelensky had not yet seen the US evidence of a missile attack said his colleagues were reviewing the video.
Danilov said the team would consider seven theories in all, four of which he made public. Those include a missile strike, a mid-air collision with a drone or another flying object, and an engine explosion due to mechanical failure.
“We will use everything we learned investigating the attack on the MH17 Boeing to establish the truth in the case of the crash of the Ukrainian plane in Tehran,” Danilov wrote on Facebook.
Iranian officials first claimed the plane crashed because of “technical failure following a fire” on the flight and Western media published unnamed Western intelligence sources earlier on Thursday as saying that an initial analysis suggested a technical problem on board the flight. The crash came hours after Tehran launched missile strikes against US forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani.
