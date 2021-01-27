Right-Wing Extremists Could Be Planning More Attacks, According To A National Terror Alert

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued an ominous warning about further violence by domestic political extremists, noting there is still a “heightened threat environment across the United States” exactly three weeks after former president Donald Trump incited a deadly mob that attacked the Capitol.

“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” read a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin issued by acting Secretary of Homeland Security David Pekoske.

A press release accompanying Pekoske’s bulletin said that “DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot,” but the secretary felt it was necessary to issue the bulletin “after consultation with the intelligence community and law enforcement partners.”

Domestic violent extremists may be emboldened by the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol to target elected officials and government facilities, the DHS bulletin said.

The bulletin said the threat is “likely to persist over the coming weeks.”