A Disgruntled Employee Changed The State Department’s Website To Say That Trump’s Term Ends Today, Sources Say

A disgruntled employee at the State Department changed the biographies of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to say their term was coming to an end on Monday — nine days before President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn in — two current-serving diplomats with knowledge of the situation told BuzzFeed News.

The changes to the State Department’s website come days after Trump incited a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol that has led Democrats to begin the process of impeaching him for a second time and led to calls for Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office.

The president’s biography was changed to read, “Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00,” while the vice president’s biography was edited to “Michael R. Pence's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:22.” The time stamp on Trump's page changed multiple times, before both pages were removed around 3:50 p.m. and replaced with a 404 reading, "We’re sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again in a few moments."

One of the diplomats said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered an internal investigation into the matter, beginning with interns and employees leaving the State Department this week and next ahead of the transition to the Biden administration.