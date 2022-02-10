Russia, Belarus, And Ukraine Have All Begun 10 Days Of Military Drills, Raising Concerns That War Is Near

KYIV — The Russian and Belarusian militaries began 10 days of major joint exercises Thursday, putting into motion the tens of thousands of troops that President Vladimir Putin ordered toward Ukraine and raising concerns that they could roll across the border at any moment.

In response, Ukraine ordered its own 10-day military drills to begin the same day. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said his forces would be training with Bayraktar attack drones purchased from Turkey, as well as Javelin anti-tank missile systems provided by the US and “bunker busters” given to Kyiv by the UK.

The parallel exercises put each side’s armies on full-combat readiness after a monthslong standoff that has seen Russia mass some 130,000 troops and weaponry from across the country to within mere miles of the Ukrainian border. They include nearly 100 battle tactical groups, sophisticated missile systems, fighter jets, and tanks.

US Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said of Russia’s military buildup earlier this month, “I think you’d have to go back quite a while to the Cold War days to see something of this magnitude.”

The drills come amid dire warnings from the Biden administration and European allies that Russia may invade Ukraine again, possibly to overthrow the government and impose one that it can control. In recent days, Western leaders and diplomats have scrambled to try to avert new fighting that could be some of the bloodiest in Europe since World War II. French President Emmanuel Macron met Putin in Moscow on Monday and President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday. A steady stream of European leaders to Kyiv and Moscow has followed.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were set to meet Thursday to discuss potential ways to bring the standoff and simmering war in eastern Ukraine to an end. Conducted in the four-way Normandy Format with French and German representatives, the talks are focused on using the so-called Minsk agreements as a road map to peace. The accords were agreed to in February 2015, after Russian forces dealt a heavy blow to Ukrainian troops in the town of Debaltseve. Kyiv views the deal as favorable to Moscow in its current form, and many sticking points have failed to see it implemented. The Biden administration has supported the Minsk agreements as a path toward lasting peace.