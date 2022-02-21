Vladimir Putin Has Officially Ordered Russian Troops Into Eastern Ukraine
Vladimir Putin, using false and unproven reports as a justification, has ordered Russian troops into Kremlin-backed areas of Ukraine on what he calls a “peacekeeping mission.”
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Vladimir Putin officially ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine Monday, threatening a large-scale military conflict that could put thousands of lives in danger.
After a frenzied day of failed diplomacy, the Russian president recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — two areas that belong to Ukraine but were taken by Russia during a war it started eight years ago. Putin, reacting to clearly bogus and unproven reports, as well as choreographed appeals from the Donetsk and Luhansk leaders under his control to provide military assistance, then ordered his troops on Monday into those Moscow-backed separatist territories on a “peacekeeping mission.”
The mission could put regular Russian military forces in direct armed conflict with Ukrainian forces, raising the prospect of a larger invasion of Ukraine that Western governments have warned could trigger a wide-scale humanitarian crisis and cause barely-trained civilians to take up arms and defend their country.
Ukraine’s government currently has no presence in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and it is unclear if Putin ordering a large portion of his army there would be considered an invasion of Ukraine by Western allies. The muddled nature of Putin’s actions — in this case, taking over huge swaths of another country years ago, using fake reasons to ratchet up the tension, then increasing his country’s formal presence there — is a hallmark of how he has tried to exert influence in the world.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency, citing eyewitnesses, reported two columns of armored military vehicles moving through the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk “people’s republic.”
It was not immediately clear whether the Russian troops would be confined to the two separatist territories.
A Ukrainian commander in the frontline city of Avdiivka told BuzzFeed News that Ukrainian military leadership had not given any new orders in response to Putin’s move “except be covered with armor and watch for drones,” a tell-tale sign of an impending attack. The commander, who asked that his name not be used for security reasons, said he had watched with alarm as Putin spoke in Moscow and claimed that Ukraine was not a real country but merely a place invented by Russia and “the Bolsheviks.”
The commander said that his positions had been under heavy mortar fire for days and feared that the fighting there would now grow worse.
Shortly after Putin’s announcement, President Joe Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said he would impose further sanctions on Russia. “Kremlin recognition of the so-called ‘Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics’ as ‘independent’ requires a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tweeted. The EU said there would be sanctions, and called the recognition a “blatant violation of international law.”
Putin waged war against his neighbor eight years ago saying he sees Ukraine as shifting too close to Western influence and also as a historic part of Russia. Since 2014, Putin has occupied the two territories in the country’s east and taken over Crimea, keeping the fighting at a grinding simmer and killing 14,000 people in the process.
The order came following numerous assurances by the Russian government that it was not planning to invade and months of diplomatic maneuvering on the part of Western governments and Kyiv to try to avert a new war. But week by week and month by month the evidence was there — Russia amassed an army of more than 157,000 troops and war machines around Ukraine as civilians prepared go-bags and spruced up bomb shelters.
Putin’s order is a direct rebuke to Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, NATO, and other Western allies.