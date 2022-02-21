Vladimir Putin Has Officially Ordered Russian Troops Into Eastern Ukraine

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Vladimir Putin officially ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine Monday, threatening a large-scale military conflict that could put thousands of lives in danger.



After a frenzied day of failed diplomacy, the Russian president recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — two areas that belong to Ukraine but were taken by Russia during a war it started eight years ago. Putin, reacting to clearly bogus and unproven reports, as well as choreographed appeals from the Donetsk and Luhansk leaders under his control to provide military assistance, then ordered his troops on Monday into those Moscow-backed separatist territories on a “peacekeeping mission.”

The mission could put regular Russian military forces in direct armed conflict with Ukrainian forces, raising the prospect of a larger invasion of Ukraine that Western governments have warned could trigger a wide-scale humanitarian crisis and cause barely-trained civilians to take up arms and defend their country.

Ukraine’s government currently has no presence in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and it is unclear if Putin ordering a large portion of his army there would be considered an invasion of Ukraine by Western allies. The muddled nature of Putin’s actions — in this case, taking over huge swaths of another country years ago, using fake reasons to ratchet up the tension, then increasing his country’s formal presence there — is a hallmark of how he has tried to exert influence in the world.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency, citing eyewitnesses, reported two columns of armored military vehicles moving through the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk “people’s republic.”

It was not immediately clear whether the Russian troops would be confined to the two separatist territories.