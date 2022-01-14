US Officials Said Russia Is “Preparing For An Invasion Into Ukraine”

KYIV — After the country has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border in recent weeks, the Biden administration said it believes Russia is preparing to again invade its Eastern European neighbor.

“The United States is concerned that the Russian government is preparing for an invasion into Ukraine that may result in widespread human rights violations and war crimes should diplomacy fail to meet their objectives,” a US official told BuzzFeed News Friday.

“As part of its plans, Russia is laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion, including through sabotage activities and information operations, by accusing Ukraine of preparing an imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.”

The statement, on the heels of unsuccessful high-stakes negotiations between the US, NATO, and Russia, was Washington’s strongest and most ominous yet on the latest Russian aggression targeting Ukraine.

