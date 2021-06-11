A Republican Lawmaker Was Expelled From Oregon’s Legislature For Helping Armed Extremists Breach The State Capitol

Far-right extremists break the door to the Oregon Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Salem, Oregon, on Dec. 21, 2020.

Oregon’s House of Representatives expelled a Republican lawmaker for his role in helping a group of armed extremists plan and carry out an incursion in the state Capitol building in December.

Rep. Mike Nearman was kicked out late Thursday night in a bipartisan 59–1 vote, according to OPB. His was the only dissenting vote. Nearman’s removal marked the first in the state legislature’s history.

Neither Nearman nor his attorney could be reached for comment Friday.

Lawmakers removed Nearman for his role in plotting and helping far-right demonstrators, some of whom were armed and were members of extremist groups, into the Capitol on Dec. 21, while the state’s legislature was in a special session. The Oregon Capitol was and remains closed to the public due to the pandemic.

“The facts are clear that Mr. Nearman unapologetically coordinated and planned a breach of the Oregon State Capitol,” Willamette Week quoted House Speaker Tina Kotek as saying Thursday. “His actions were blatant and deliberate, and he has shown no remorse for jeopardizing the safety of every person in the Capitol that day. Given the extraordinary circumstances, this was the only reasonable path forward.”

Nearman also faces two misdemeanor charges for letting the far-right group into the Capitol. The next hearing is scheduled for June 21.