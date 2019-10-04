Here's What The Former Special Envoy To Ukraine Told Congress About Trump

Former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified before members of Congress on Thursday. While the meeting was private and a full transcript has not been released, his prepared remarks were obtained by BuzzFeed News.

House Democrats on Thursday night also released text messages that Volker gave to Congress during his testimony that revealed him and other US and Ukrainian officials discussing the quid pro quo at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In his prepared testimony Thursday, Volker said he wanted to make five key points clear:

His “efforts were entirely focused on advancing U.S. foreign policy goals with respect to Ukraine.”

“Second, in May of this year, I became concerned that a negative narrative about Ukraine, fueled by assertions made by Ukraine’s departing Prosecutor General, was reaching the President of the United States, and impeding our ability to support the new Ukrainian government as robustly as I believed we should.”

“Third, at no time was I aware of or took part in an effort to urge Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden.” Volker said that in the text messages he shared with Congress, “Vice President Biden was never a topic of discussion.” However, the texts do explicitly mention Burisma, the Ukraine gas company where the presidential candidate’s son Hunter Biden served on the board.

“Fourth, while executing my duties, I kept my colleagues at the State Department and National Security Council informed, and also briefed Congress, about my actions.”

“Fifth and finally, I strongly supported the provision of U.S. security assistance, including lethal defensive weapons, to Ukraine throughout my tenure.”

