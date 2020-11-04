European Officials Are Criticizing Trump For Prematurely Claiming Victory And Spreading Misinformation

A member of the "Democrats Abroad" organisation holds a placard during a demonstration near the US embassy in Berlin on Nov. 4, 2020.

European officials, in utter disbelief over the chaos surrounding the United States presidential election, have been trying desperately to stay out of it in recent months.

“We don’t want anything to do with your fucked-up election,” one official in Kyiv said to BuzzFeed News last week, summing up the feelings of an anxious continent that has seen its alliance with the US erode under President Donald Trump.

But after the president prematurely declared victory mere hours after polls closed, pushing false allegations of mass fraud, several of the US’s closest allies could stay silent no longer.

With several states still to be formally decided on Wednesday morning, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called the US election “a very explosive situation” and warned of the possibility of a “constitutional crisis.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was slightly more optimistic, urging patience and saying the United Kingdom has full confidence in the checks and balances of the US election process.

“We need to be patient and wait and see who wins the US election,” he tweeted, cautioning that it’s “important the process is given sufficient time to reach a conclusion.”

Not everyone was so restrained. Alexander Stubb, former prime minister of Finland, called the election “a stress test” for American democracy. “I still want to believe in [the] resilience of its democratic institutions, but am worried about the speech that we just heard from @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, also tweeted her concern and pointedly took a jab at Trump’s party. “Crucial hours and days ahead for the integrity of US democracy,” she said. “Let’s hope we start to hear the voices of Republicans who understand the importance of that.”

Slovenia’s right-wing prime minister, Janez Jansa, appeared to be the only European Union leader or senior official to openly back Trump, whose wife was born in the Central European nation.

“It’s pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump ⁩ ⁦ @Mike_Pence for #4moreyears,” he wrote on Twitter, prompting the social network to label it as misinformation.