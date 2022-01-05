The Threat Posed By Domestic Extremists Is Even Greater A Year After The Capitol Attack

Violent insurrectionists climb the west wall of the the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Far-right domestic extremists like those who attacked the US Capitol a year ago have faced criminal charges from law enforcement and crackdowns from social media companies. But they have not gone away.

On the contrary, they have evolved and adopted new strategies while regrouping, recruiting, and muscling their way into the mainstream with worrying success, experts say. And their ranks are growing.

“Many of us thought these groups would splinter and fall apart and go underground after the FBI started going after them. But that hasn’t really been the case,” Heidi Beirich, cofounder and chief strategy officer of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, a nonprofit focused on transnational hate and far-right movements, told BuzzFeed News.

Indeed, as the country marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history and prepares for the consequential midterm elections in the fall — where extremists, such as MAGA supporters, could again try to undermine the will of voters — extremism researchers and government officials are warning that homegrown extremists pose a greater threat to our democracy than they did before Jan. 6, 2021. They just look a bit different now.

“The threat of domestic extremism today is perhaps less obvious. We’re not seeing the Proud Boys organize massive marches in Washington, DC, or militias storming capitol buildings every weekend. But what’s happening is gravely serious,” Jared Holt, a resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, told BuzzFeed News.

In a new report published Tuesday, Holt wrote that domestic extremists were “battered by the blowback [they] faced after the Capitol riot, but not broken by it. In fact, the sentiments espoused by domestic extremist causes are as public and insidious as ever.”

Far-right extremists, he told BuzzFeed News, are increasingly seeking legitimacy by latching onto mainstream conservative causes; they are taking a decentralized approach, preferring to operate in small groups or cells; and they are switching their focus from national actions to hyperlocal initiatives, like focusing on school board and city council meetings.

There have been several reports in recent months about far-right extremists and conspiracy theorists, including members of the neo-fascist street gang the Proud Boys, showing up and intimidating officials making decisions on health measures and school initiatives at community meetings.

Holt’s report highlights how extremists’ ideas are increasingly finding fertile ground among disaffected conservatives and leading voices in the Republican Party who are teaming with them to fight “culture wars” on topics like vaccines, race, and education.

Beirich said that shift is a serious cause for alarm.

“When I look back at the last year, the thing that I find most astounding isn’t really about the groups we’d label extremist — it’s about what’s happened with the Republican party… The infiltration of extremists into its ranks,” she said.