The Whole World Is Watching: “I Would Never Imagine This Would Happen In The US”

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while a crowd of Trump supporters gathers in front of the Capitol building.

The United States' allies and adversaries alike watched in shock and called for peace in Washington, DC, on Wednesday as a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters who have been led to believe that the election was stolen stormed the Capitol building.



Insurrectionists loyal to Trump, including some from violent far-right groups, rushed through police lines and broke into the Capitol, disrupting the process to formalize Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

As lawlessness and chaos unfolding inside Congress made headlines around the world, Germany’s foreign minister, Heiko Maas, tweeted that “the enemies of democracy will be thrilled to see these unbelievable pictures from #WashingtonDC.” He also called on Trump to finally accept his election defeat.

“Riotous words turn into violent acts — on the steps of the Reichstag, and now in the #Capitol,” Maas added. “The disdain for democratic institutions is devastating.”

In London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the scenes “disgraceful.”

“The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his people were "deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States."

"Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people," Trudeau said. "Democracy in the US must be upheld — and it will be."

In Brussels, the NATO secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, who has had a combative and uneasy relationship with Trump due to the president’s criticism of the security alliance, called the violence “shocking” — a statement that carried added weight considering similar statements are typically made by him during moments of great unrest in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and elsewhere.

“The outcome of this democratic election must be respected,” Stoltenberg tweeted.

Several other foreign officials and leaders also weighed in, including the European Commission president: