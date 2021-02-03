Canada Just Declared The Proud Boys A “Terrorist Entity”

Members of the Proud Boys join gun rights advocates in front of the Virginia capitol building in Richmond, Jan. 18, 2021.

The Canadian government on Wednesday labeled the violent far-right Proud Boys group, whose members were among those who stormed the US Capitol last month, and two other extremist movements “terrorist” organizations.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair made the announcement, saying the threat of “ideologically motivated violent extremism has been identified as the most significant threat to domestic security in Canada.”

Blair said the Canadian government has also added Atomwaffen Division, an American neo-Nazi group, and the Base, a white supremacist group, to its list of terrorist entities. It is not known if any of those groups’ members were involved in the insurrection at the Capitol. The Russian Imperial Movement was also added to the list.

The government designation follows a motion unanimously passed by Canada’s Parliament last month to designate the Proud Boys as a banned terrorist group.

Neither Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio nor anyone associated with Atomwaffen Division could be reached for comment. Rinaldo Nazzaro, the founder of the Base, wrote on his Telegram channel, “this is flat-out political repression.”

With the designations, Canada has gone further than the US when it comes to labeling such extremist groups. But President Joe Biden has directed his administration to conduct a full assessment of the risk of domestic violent extremism in the wake of the attack on the Capitol.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning about further violence by domestic political extremists, noting there is still a “heightened threat environment across the United States.”

While Canada's designation does not make it a crime to be a member of the groups, those associated with them can now face serious consequences. For instance, banks can now freeze the assets of those involved with the groups, and police can charge anyone who financially or materially supports them.

The Proud Boys saw its profile raised and its ranks grow significantly last year when former president Donald Trump called on the group to “stand back and stand by” during a presidential debate with then-candidate Biden.

Several members of the Proud Boys played key roles in the Capitol insurrection last month, and at least two of them now face federal conspiracy charges.

Dominic Pezzola, one of the Proud Boys charged for participating in the Jan. 6 mob attack, was caught on camera smashing a Capitol window with a police shield, according to the FBI. He had instructions for making guns, poisons, and bombs in his home when the FBI searched his home, prosecutors said.