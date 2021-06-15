Biden Wants To Beef Up His Ranks Of Prosecutors, Analysts, And Agents To Combat Domestic Terrorism

The White House on Tuesday released its much-anticipated plan for countering domestic terrorism, what President Joe Biden has called the most urgent threat the United States faces today and a “stain on the soul of America.”

The plan, outlined in a first-of-its-kind strategy report, calls for increasing information sharing with law enforcement agencies and the technology sector; growing the ranks of government analysts, investigators, and prosecutors needed to combat domestic terrorism; and improving employee screening to enhance methods for identifying extremists who might pose insider threats. It also says the government will look more closely at whether foreign extremist entities linked to domestic terrorism can be designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and consider ways in which it can stop groups from financing one another’s activities.

The strategy does not include establishing domestic terrorism laws that prosecutors could use to investigate and charge extremists instead of having to rely on various other charges already on the books. But experts praised the plan for its breadth and special focus on prevention.

Informed by the nation’s top experts, it is a dramatic shift from the United States’ decades-long focus on threats posed by Islamist extremists abroad and the Trump administration’s lax approach to white supremacist violent extremists

The 32-page proposal, titled “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism,” was “tailored to address violence and reduce the factors that lead to violence, threaten public safety, and infringe on the free expression of ideas,” according to the White House. It calls domestic terrorism “a serious and evolving threat” five months after the deadly attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump that has led to one of the biggest Department of Justice investigations in history.

“We cannot ignore this threat or wish it away,” Biden said in a memo accompanying the strategy document. “Preventing domestic terrorism and reducing the factors that fuel it demand a multifaceted response across the Federal Government and beyond.”

Biden tasked federal intelligence agencies to assess the threat of domestic terrorism shortly after he took office. In March, his administration released a preliminary report that warned about the increasing threat from militant groups and white supremacists, which sparked calls for the US to divert attention from fighting terrorism abroad and to focus efforts on combatting violent extremism at home.