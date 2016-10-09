BuzzFeed News

Poor Kellyanne Conway Can't Have A Day Off, According To "SNL"

"Jake, I have to put this ice cream in the freezer."

By Christina Cocca

Christina Cocca

Editor, News Curation

Last updated on October 9, 2016, at 2:08 p.m. ET

Posted on October 9, 2016, at 1:05 a.m. ET

Kate McKinnon not only gave us her A+ Hillary Clinton on Saturday Night Live, but she's also now the in-house impersonator of Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's campaign manager.

McKinnon gave us a glimpse into a day in the life of Conway. She starts her day off like any normal person at home — making breakfast, dancing in her pajamas, the usual. But then her phone rings and surprise, Trump has gone and said something.

NBC

"He does think Mexicans can read," she says. "Actually what he wants them to read the most is Hillary Clinton's 30,000 missing emails."

Conway then goes to meet her girlfriends for some yoga in the park. Mid-stretch, the phone rings. Trump said something again.

"Ok, so yes, Mr. Trump did challenge Obama to a penis-off," Conway says.

She goes on defending her party nominee and then makes another attempt at life by going to the grocery store.

"Jake, I have to put this ice cream in the freezer."

Conway shows up on CNN with acupuncture needles in her face, groceries in her lap and then eventually wearing only a towel.

"What do you want me to say?" Conway begs. "Yes, he's crazy!"

"That's what I want," Tapper replies.

Godspeed, Kellyanne.

