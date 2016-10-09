Poor Kellyanne Conway Can't Have A Day Off, According To "SNL"
Kate McKinnon not only gave us her A+ Hillary Clinton on Saturday Night Live, but she's also now the in-house impersonator of Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's campaign manager.
McKinnon gave us a glimpse into a day in the life of Conway. She starts her day off like any normal person at home — making breakfast, dancing in her pajamas, the usual. But then her phone rings and surprise, Trump has gone and said something.
"He does think Mexicans can read," she says. "Actually what he wants them to read the most is Hillary Clinton's 30,000 missing emails."
Conway then goes to meet her girlfriends for some yoga in the park. Mid-stretch, the phone rings. Trump said something again.
"Ok, so yes, Mr. Trump did challenge Obama to a penis-off," Conway says.
"Jake, I have to put this ice cream in the freezer."
"What do you want me to say?" Conway begs. "Yes, he's crazy!"
