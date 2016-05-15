Red Hot Chili Peppers Singer Anthony Kiedis Expected To Make "Full Recovery" After Hospitalization

The band canceled a concert on Saturday and announced another performance on Tuesday would be postponed as Kiedis suffered complications from intestinal flu.

Singer Anthony Kiedis was hospitalized Saturday night, forcing the Red Hot Chili Peppers to cancel a concert in Irvine, California and postpone another performance scheduled for Tuesday.

The band was set to play KROQ's Weenie Roast event Saturday at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre. A cell phone video taken by someone in the audience showed bassist Flea telling the crowd they were "unable to play this evening" because Kiedis, 53, was "on his way to the hospital right now."

The band later said on their website that Kiedis was fighting complications from intestinal flu.

"They would like to extend their gratitude to the fans for the outpouring of well wishes," a statement said. "Anthony is expected to make a full recovery soon."